Utility bill help available for Jacksonville residents

Federal money is helping keep the power on for people in Jacksonville who are having trouble paying their utility bills.

The city is taking applications now for its income-based COVID-19 utility assistance program.

​

Families will be able to receive up to $100 per month for three months.

Jacksonville Community Engagement Manager Tracy Jackson said the city expects to be able to help more than 200 families with federal funds.

​"This was a great need for the city of Jacksonville, because those folks, that income will not come back​ Immediately."​

But Jackson said, there are still more people in need. Right now, there are more than 1800 families with delinquent accounts.

​

"Those are people who have already notified the city to let us know that they are having trouble paying their water bills, and because of the COVID, that's why they're delinquent in their accounts,” said Jackson.

​

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing funding for the utility assistance program in Jacksonville.