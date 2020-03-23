Urgent child care hotline set up for emergency responders, healthcare workers

With all the recent school closures, parents working on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak may be scrambling to find child care services.

Any parent who is providing necessary services for the community during the outbreak, including healthcare workers and law enforcement, can call the urgent child care hotline.

Governor Cooper's office set-up the hotline to connect families with reliable childcare options for infants up to 12 years old. The call is a 15 minutes consultation with a child care specialist and they will then suggest 5-6 child care resources in your area.

Employees can call back as many times as needed.

The hotline number is 1-888-600-1685.