Uptown Brewery to celebrate three-year anniversary on Monday

Uptown Brewery is celebrating their 3rd anniversary on Monday.

According to Drew Cheshire, the assistant manager and head brewer at Uptown, breweries, pubs and bars have always been a place in communities all around the world for social gatherings. Cheshire explained Uptown is putting a twist on that history with a new modern taste.

"Its not the hustle and bustle and elbow bumping of other bars. It's somewhere where you can just come with your friends, hangout and watch TV in a kind of calmer setting in a more relaxed environment." he said.

An environment that Kristie King, a local business owner describes Uptown as a place fit to hold business meetings or just hang out.

"People bring their children, you know theirs games to play, always welcoming. The staff is wonderful, the ambiance is everything, and I think it's just a great feeling of family and community," King explains.

For locals, it's the perfect place to relax and kick up their feet.

"I think this is an amazing opportunity for people to kind of come together. And when I say people, I mean everybody from all cultures and all walks of life here in Pitt County. I mean from our school, to just our professionals, a place to kind of kick back and relax." said an Uptown Customer, Anthony Tyre.

Chesire says the craft brewing industry started to boom about six or seven years ago and Uptown's owner Billy Dunn wanted to take advantage of that market and bring it to Greenville.