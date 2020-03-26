Union County deputies discover newborn baby alive in bag

A sheriff's office in North Carolina says deputies discovered a newborn baby alive inside of a plastic bag that was hidden under leaves.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a home near Marshville around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a hospital that a baby may be near the location.

Investigators said they heard faint crying sounds and found the baby boy inside of a bag near a fence. The child appeared to have been recently born, and was taken to a hospital for care.

The sheriff's office says names of suspects have not been released as criminal charges are pending.

