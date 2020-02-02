Uber driver facing charges after passenger killed in crash

Authorities in North Carolina say an Uber driver is facing charges after a fatal crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 2014 BMW crossed a concrete median, ran off the road and struck a utility pole and two trees.

Police say a 40-year-old woman who was a rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Geoffrey Douglas Adams. Adams was charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

