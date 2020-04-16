USO providing free online concert tonight

The USO of Jacksonville is hosting a virtual concert Thursday night that people can watch from the comfort of their own homes.

The organization is teaming up with Camp Lejeune Marine Colonel Mike Corrado, who is also a country music singer.​

They say the concert continues to spread the USO's message about connecting service members. ​​

Corrado is determined to play after the organization provided so much for him. ​

The concert will be held on Facebook live tonight at 7:00 p.m. ​

Just search USO of North Carolina or Mike Corrado on Facebook.

