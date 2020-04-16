USO providing free online concert tonight

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WITN) The USO of Jacksonville is hosting a virtual concert Thursday night that people can watch from the comfort of their own homes.
The organization is teaming up with Camp Lejeune Marine Colonel Mike Corrado, who is also a country music singer.
They say the concert continues to spread the USO's message about connecting service members.
Corrado is determined to play after the organization provided so much for him.
The concert will be held on Facebook live tonight at 7:00 p.m.
Just search USO of North Carolina or Mike Corrado on Facebook.