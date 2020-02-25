Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy

(AP) - Stocks slumped on Wall Street and bond prices soared as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will stunt the global economy as manufacturing and travel get choked off.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%.

The losses came a day after the market’s biggest drop in two years.

Investors plowed money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to a record low.

Mastercard and United Airlines joined a growing list of companies warning investors of the virus’ impact on their finances.

Travel-related stocks took another drubbing, bringing the two-day loss for American Airlines to 16%.

The steep sell-off on Monday erased all of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gains for the year.

Energy companies fell as crude oil prices moved lower. U.S. government bond prices rose, sending yields even lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.32% from 1.37% late Monday.

