US flu activity slides, death toll holds steady at 24K

America’s flu season continues to ebb even as COVID-19 cases increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity was high in the District of Columbia and 19 states. (Source: CDC)

Lab-confirmed flu cases are now low, but the CDC believes that’s because fewer people are going to doctors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall flu-like activity is lower than a week ago but is still elevated.

“The percent of deaths associated with pneumonia and influenza is above the epidemic threshold,” the agency said Friday.

“The increase is due to an increase in pneumonia deaths rather than influenza deaths and likely reflects COVID-19 activity.”

The severity of this season’s flu viruses remains moderate to low overall.

The CDC estimates that so far there have been at least 24,000 deaths from flu, 39 million flu illnesses and 410,000 hospitalizations.