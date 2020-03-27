U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham tests positive for coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United States Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The representative said he has been in self-quarantine since March 19, after learning he came into contact with another member of Congress who tested positive.

“While I otherwise feel fine,” Cunningham said, “since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19.”

Cunningham said his doctor ordered him to be tested Thursday. He got his positive result Friday.

The lawmaker said he will continue to tele-work from home until it safe for him to leave self-quarantine.

“I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat," Cunningham said.

Copyright 2020 WIS via Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.