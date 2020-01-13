U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces $281.5 million for NC projects

In addition to the design and construction of a new levee in Princeville, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will direct $281.5 million to complete two significant resiliency projects in eastern North Carolina.

The Army Corps of Engineers will construct two flood and storm damage reduction projects, one in Surf City and North Topsail Beach and another in Carteret County.

The projects are in addition to last week’s announcement of $39.6 million for design and construction of a new levee in Princeville