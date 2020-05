A busy Craven County four-lane highway is shut down this afternoon due to a house fire.

Multiple volunteer fire departments were called to the home on U.S. 17 Business, south of New Bern, around 3:30 p.m.

Flames were coming out of the roof of the home.

Traffic is being diverted down Old Pollocksville Road.

