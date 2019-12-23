UPDATE: Nashville police looking for man wanted in connection with November murder

Nashville police are looking for one of the men they say killed a 27-year-old at an apartment complex.

They're looking for 20-year-old Montreal Cooper. Police say he's facing first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted armed robbery charges.

Marquise Perry from Nashville was shot and killed during a home invasion at the Oak Tree Apartments early in the morning on November 14th. Investigators say they also found a woman in the home tied with zip ties and a 12-year-old inside too.

Officers say Antwan Hawkins is facing the same charges, but he is already in federal custody in Mecklenburg County.

If you have information or know where Cooper is, call Nashville police at 252-459-4545.