UPDATE: 18-year-old accused of killing teenager outside mall near Charlotte

Police near Charlotte have arrested a man they think killed a teenager. We're also learning she likely wasn't the target.

Concord police say they have charged 18-year-old Dontae Black with first-degree murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall. They say 13-year-old Avenanna Propst was shot and killed. Two other juveniles were shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators say it started with an argument inside the mall, but the shots were fired in the parking lot. According to Concord police, the three people shot were not involved in the argument inside the mall and were not the targets.