Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in catching a church thief.

Goldsboro police today released surveillance video and photos of a man who broke into the First African Baptist Church on Harris Street.

The break-in and theft happened around 11:00 p.m. last Thursday. Several cameras caught the man on video.

If you know who the burglar is, you should call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4218 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.