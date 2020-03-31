UNC System to reimburse students for housing and dining costs

ECU students will be getting some refunds as they finish the semester at home.

The UNC system says they will give prorated reimbursements for housing and dining costs that students weren't able to use this semester due to COVID-19.

That's for students at all UNC system schools, Including ECU.

ECU says it is still working out the specifics of this. They say they hope to have a plan by April 17.

Students switched to online learning last week to help slow the spread of the virus.