UNC System interim president expects campuses to reopen for fall semester

The interim president of the UNC System is expecting students and staff to be back on campuses this fall.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Wednesday that recen data in the state is showing positive trends that suggests efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 are working.

"I expect to reopen our campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester and look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall. To do so, we are working closely with our chancellors to chart a course forward," Roper said in a press release.

Roper says that chancellors will have flexibility to determine what local steps they need to take to protect students, staff, and faculty. He says that applies especially to the high-risk populations both on campus and off.