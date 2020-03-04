UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City facility makeover

For scientists and researchers at UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, Wednesday was a big day.

After roughly of year of construction, the work is finally complete on the 4,100 square foot renovated fisheries research building that houses their laboratories.

UNC IMS Director Dr. Rick Luettich said, "This is our facility where we kind of recreate the outside. We bring sea water in from the sounds and can use it to grow fish, do experiments, test oysters, and a whole variety of things that are just an extension of the outside."

Officials at the university said the building was built in the 1990's and gets heavy use. They say, after years of wear and tear and constant exposure to salt water, it needed a major upgrade.

"It's really exciting I think this remodeling is just going to be a boom for research in the area,” said Professor Antonio Rodriguez.

For those who use the building, school leaders said the upgrades will open up new possibilities for their research.

Rodriguez said, "We go out in the field, and collect core samples, and so each one core tells a little bit about the history of environmental change in North Carolina. We have a cooler so we can archive these cores, and keep them around for a while, and use them for additional projects. Before we would open them, they would dry out, and have to be thrown out."