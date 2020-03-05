UNC Chapel Hill implements domestic and international travel restrictions

UNC Chapel Hill has implemented new travel restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

In a memo sent to the campus community, the university is restricting all university-affiliated travel within the U.S. where a state of emergency has been declared. Campus leaders also discourage personal trips to areas where a state of emergency has been declared.

University officials advise that if students or faculty and staff decide to travel to these areas, you might be asked to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine off campus.

UNC Chapel Hill has also prohibited university-related travel to countries defined by the U.S. Department of State and CDC as Level 3. This list includes China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. UNC Chapel Hill also restricts travel to Level 2 countries, which includes Japan.

CDC guidelines suggest any student, faculty, or staff member returning from these counties will be asked to self-quarantine off campus for 14 days.

Any member of the campus community who returns from these countries should get in touch with Campus Health for evaluation instructions.

UNC Chapel Hill has established a phone number for those who have questions. It will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The phone number is 919-445-5000.

