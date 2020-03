Police on the Outer Banks need your help to catch two people who they say stole thousands of dollars from a beauty supply business.

Nags Head police say last Wednesday a man and a woman came into the Ulta Beauty location on South Croatan Highway.

The two stole over $3,000 in merchandise from the business.

Police released surveillance photos of the two today with hopes someone might recognize them.

If you know who the two are you should call police at 252-473-3444.