Two teenagers suspected in connection to shots fired in Grifton

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenagers after shots were fired on Friday afternoon.

Deputies say THE shots were fired into a pool and a parked car on Sherry Lane in Grifton shortly before noon.

According to authorities, two teenage males took off on four-wheelers heading towards Wiley Gaskin Road after being confronted.

It's unknown whether the shots were intentional or a mistake.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at (252)830-4141 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252)758-7777.