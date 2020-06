There is a COVID-19 outbreak at a Carteret County nursing home.

The health department says two staff members at Croatan Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center have tested positive for the virus.

The employees at the Newport facility are quarantined at home, the health department says.

As a precaution, Croatan Ridge tested all of their residents and staff, according to the health department, and no one else tested positive.

So far, Carteret County has 46 confirmed cases.