POLICE: Two shot at Ayden bar

A night out ended in gunfire after police say two people were shot at a local bar.

Ayden Police Chief Barry Stanley says the shooting happened at Legacy Lounge on Highway 11 S around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Stanley says one person was shot in the arm and another in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

According to Legacy Lounge's Facebook page, the shooter was identified by surveillance cameras and warrants have been issued.

The lounge also says they will be making security changes. They say they have hired a new security firm that consists of people with law enforcement backgrounds and improved security measures have been implemented.

The name of those involved have not been released.