Two people in Georgia test positive for coronavirus

Two people in Georgia have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced at a news conference Monday evening.

Kemp was joined at the news conference by the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. The two leaders said they wanted to address the state’s first cases in a public announcement.

“That’s one reason we wanted to get the information out tonight. So people continue to hear the message that if you start feeling bad, don’t go out. Call your doctor. Let them talk it through with you and develop a plan on how you deal with that individual scenario," Kemp said.

He added, "We have a lot of resources available and more coming so that we can continue to communicate that with the public.”

Kemp said the two patients lived together in Fulton County, and one of them had recently returned from a trip to Italy. Both are isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading, Kemp said.

CNN reports the test results were confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.