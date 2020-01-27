Two people arrested in Carteret & Craven stolen property cases

Deputies say two men face charges accused of stealing two four-wheelers and trailers from Carteret and Craven Counties.

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office charged 33-year-old Brandon Overton of Eden and 29-year-old John Aguon of Beaufort with two counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Overton also faces a larceny charge.

Deputies say they got a tip that two stolen four-wheelers were going to be transported in a truck from Craven County to Down East Carteret County.

Deputies say they followed the truck to McGee's Storage on Harkers Island Road.

Aguon was arrested while Overton ran from the scene. He was later arrested.

