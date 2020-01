A man's description of two robbery suspects helped police make an arrest.

Elizabeth City police say two people took out a gun when they tried to rob a man on January 12th.

They say it happened on South Hughes Boulevard. The victim told police the two people took $250 and his cell phone from him.

Police say 20-year-old Dekota Owens and 22-year-old Kevin Cofield Jr. were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.