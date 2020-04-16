Two patients & one employee at Windsor nursing home test positive

One Eastern Carolina county is getting prepared for a potential spike in new coronavirus cases.

Bertie County says two patients and an employee at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor have the virus.

The county has 17 confirmed cases and one death that happened a couple of weeks ago.

Bertie County says additional cases could be confirmed at the nursing home.

Liberty Healthcare, which owns the nursing home, said both residents are doing well and they are isolated in private rooms in a designated hall of the facility.

Liberty says they are closely monitoring other patients and staff at Three Rivers who have been notified of the outbreak.

