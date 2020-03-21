Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Carteret County

Carteret County officials say two new cases of the coronavirus were identified on Saturday.

The new cases means the county has now had four positive COVID-19 tests.

"Carteret County medical providers have been diligently submitting specimens for testing for patients meeting testing criteria. With increased testing capabilities, we expect to find more cases in Carteret County. Knowing we have cases in our community, it is extremely important for all of us to do our part to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of illness," says Health Director Stephanie Cannon.

No other information has been provided regarding the individuals who tested positive.

Officials say they are working to conduct tracing to make sure everyone who came in contact with the individuals is quarantined.