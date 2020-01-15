Two men sent to prison on meth, heroin dealing charges

Two eastern Carolina men have been convicted on drug charges.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says they entered guilty pleas just before their cases were headed to a jury trial.

Thomas says 31-year-old Daniel Sangabriel from Newport pleaded guilty to trafficking meth.

Investigators say they found about 70 grams of meth and two guns in the home, where he lived with his 7-year-old daughter.

40-year-old Donald Reid, Jr., of Morehead City, pleaded guilty to selling heroin and oxycodone.

Authorities say Morehead City Police did an undercover buy from Reid and that the heroin was laced with fentanyl.