One man found, another still missing from Craven County

Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have found one man while another is still missing.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says Robert Pollard, who they said was suffering from a medical illness and may have had a firearm with him, was found late Thursday afternoon. He is now back home with his family.

James Jones, Jr. is still missing and deputies say he may be in the Greenville area.

The man was last seen some six to eight months ago in the Vanceboro area but was only reported missing yesterday.

He is 6'0" tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Jones, you should contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.