Two killed in shooting at Asheville restaurant parking lot

Police say two people have died after being shot inside a car at the parking lot of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina.

Police said they were called to the restaurant Friday around 9:15 p.m. and found a 23-year-old Asheville man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

A second victim, age 19, was found later with a gunshot wound in a car that crashed near the scene.

Asheville Police believe both were shot while inside the car at the Wendy's parking lot.

Police said Saturday they have identified and are looking for two persons of interest.