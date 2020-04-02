Two inmates at Neuse Correctional test positive for COVID-19

Two inmates in the minimum custody unit at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro have tested positive for coronavirus.

They are the second and third offenders in the state prison system to test positive for the virus. . The first offender to test positive, on April 1, is housed at the Caledonia Correctional Institution in Tillery.

The two newly diagnosed offenders are in isolation at Neuse Correctional and are being treated by the licensed medical staff assigned to the facility.

The offenders, who were housed in the same housing unit, reported to the medical staff with symptoms of a viral infection on March 27. They were quarantined from the population and tested for COVID-19. The test came back positive April 2. They are in stable condition.

The individuals who tested positive are both males in the 40s.

These two individuals, along with the offender at Caledonia Correctional, are the only currently known instances of offenders in the state prison system testing positive for COVID-19.