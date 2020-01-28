Two facing drug charges after OBX vehicle chase, crash

Two men from the Outer Banks are in jail on drug charges after a chase & crash Monday night.

Dare County deputies say around 7:30 p.m. they tried to stop a vehicle near the Food Lion in Southern Shores for suspected drug violations.

The vehicle wouldn't stop and went south on U.S. 158 until it hit a light pole at Kitty Hawk Road.

Deputies say the driver ran from the crash but was nabbed after a short chase.

Daniel Lail, 34, of Kill Devil Hills, and Jeffrey Drake, 48, who is homeless, were charged with conspire to sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Lail, who was driving the vehicle, was also charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Lail was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond, while Drake got a $40,000 secured bond.