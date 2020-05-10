Two deputies in Craven County treated and released from hospital following chase

Two Craven County Sheriff's deputies have been released from the hospital following a chase with a motorcyclist on Friday night.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that the motorcyclist tried to run over one of the deputies, and then left the scene at a high speed.

The deputies began chasing the man who then ran into one of their patrol vehicles head on.

The accident happened just after midnight on Highway 55 West in Craven County.

Hughes says that the two deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

Hughes says charges are forthcoming.

