Two dead in Kill Devil Hills triplex home fire

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department is reporting two deaths as a result of a fire at a triplex home.

According to a press release from the fire department, firefighters responded to a fully-involved structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Grove Trail around 4:25 a.m. The fire was extinguished with extensive damage to the first and second floors.

The fire department reports two Kill Devil Hills residents have died. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and Dare County Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

Fire crews from Colington and Nags Head, as well as the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS, also assisted at the scene of the fire.