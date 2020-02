Two people in Beaufort County are accused of having drugs within one-thousand feet of a middle school.

33-year-old Lawrence Tetterton and 28-year-old Precious Barnes were arrested this week.

Deputies said the investigation started when they conducted a search warrant in a hotel room at the Baymont Hotel in Chocowinity.

The hotel is next to Chocowinity Middle School.

Investigators found cocaine, heroin, and marijuana they say was ready to be sold.