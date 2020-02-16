Two arrested on drug charges in Nash County

A man and woman have been arrested on several drug related charges.

According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, members of the Official Special Response Team and Narcotics Unit searched 1412 McDearman Avenue in Rocky Mount around 6 a.m. on February 11th.

Clayton Anderson, 44, of Fayetteville was arrested, along with Brenda Barnette, 57.

Barnette was a resident of the home that was searched.

Authorities say Anderson tried to escape through the back door during the seach but was caught by units surrounding the house.

During the search authorities found a total of 287 dosages of various drugs.

