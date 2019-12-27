Two arrested in Beaufort County on meth charges

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people on meth charges and for one, this isn’t the first time.

Deputies say Donnie Mayo, 44, of Chocowinity and Gina Whaley, 39, of Williamston were arrested following a search of Mayo’s residence after the sheriff’s office received several complaints of drug activity.

Investigators say during the search they found meth and the remains of a Methamphetamine Lab that included toxic materials that are commonly used in the One Pot Method also known as the Shake and Bake Method in Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Mayo is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whaley is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say mayo was arrested at the same residence in January of 2014 for manufacturing meth; he’s been placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under no bond.

Whaley was jailed under a $5,000 bond.

