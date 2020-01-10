Two arrested following high speed chase in Jones & Onslow Counties

Two people are behind bars after authorities say they lead police on a high speed chase with a child in their car.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says the chase started in Jones County around 2:30 Friday and then into Onslow County where it ended at the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 24.

The driver hit a curb, which damaged the front end of the car, forcing it to stop.

Police say they found weapons and drugs inside the car.

A man and a woman were both arrested. Their names have not yet been released. There was also a child in the car, who has been turned over to the department of social services.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

