Two arrested after drugs found in vehicle stopped near high school

Two Onslow County men are in jail after deputies in Carteret County found drugs in a vehicle near a high school.

Deputies stopped the vehicle Monday morning on Highway 24 near Croatan High School for improper equipment.

Inside they found trafficking amounts of meth as well as marijuana.

Anthony Reese, 30, and Evan Whitby, 28, both of Hubert, were arrested.

Reese was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, manufacturing Schedule II narcotics, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics. Reese was jailed on a $550,000 bond.

Whitby was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics. He is being held under a $5000 bond.

