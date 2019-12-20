Two city employees dead, police officer and another worker injured in shooting at Winston-Salem complex

Two city employees are dead while a police officer and another city worker were injured in a shooting this morning at a Winston-Salem city facility.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. this morning at the city's public works facility on Lowery Street.

WXII-TV, the NBC station in Winston-Salem, reports that a city employee told them the shooting stemmed between an argument between two sanitation employees. The man said he hid behind a trash can during the shooting.

Police say Steven Hazlip, a city employee of 12 years, was killed in a shootout with police officers.

They say Hazlip came to work this morning with multiple guns. Hazlip and 48-year-old Terry Cobb, Jr. had a long-standing dislike for each other, police say, and the two were involved in an altercation yesterday.

Cobb was found shot to death inside the building and police say he appeared to be the primary target. Another city worker was seriously wounded by the gunfire.

Police encountered Hazlip outside the building. They say the man fired multiple rounds at them, and officers fired multiple rounds at him.

Sgt. Cameron Sloan was hit by the gunfire. He is now out of surgery at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.

Police characterized the shooting as a case of workplace violence, and not a mass shooting.

