Two Wilson County police agencies give back ahead of Christmas

Two Wilson County police agencies were in the giving spirit on Saturday, just four days before Christmas.

The Wilson Police Department hosted their 21st Annual Christmas in the South Saturday afternoon.

The police department provided almost 700 children with Christmas gifts this year.

The department also served over 1,200 sausage biscuits and hundreds of cups of hot chocolate.

Santa and Mrs. Claus even stopped by to speak to the grateful kids.

Also in Wilson County, the Stantonsburg Police Department held their annual Shop With a Cop.

Shop With a Cop is a program that collects money from local businesses and gives back to the community.

In a Facebook post, the department says they collected almost $2,000.00 this year.

Children from the community were treated to a $200 shopping spree for clothes, shoes, and other essential items.