Two Kinston homes hit by gunfire

Kinston police are investigating two homes being hit by gunfire this afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and College Street.

Officers say they found two homes on West Washington Avenue with damage by the gunfire. No one was injured.

One of the homeowners says he wasn't aware it happened until police were knocking at his front door. The bullet came through one of the home's front windows.

Police haven't made any arrests, but do say this was not related to the peaceful protest which had just finished at the courthouse.

