Two Havelock spills dump 277,000 gallons of sewage into creek

For the second time this week, thousands of gallons of sewage has spilled into an Eastern Carolina creek.

Havelock said some 171,400 gallons of sewage on Wednesday got into Capps Branch, which flows into Slocum Creek.

The sewage spilled from manholes on Webb Street, Pineview Street, Fairview Street, and one near Annunciation Catholic Church.

On Tuesday, 105,750 gallons of sewage escaped from the same manholes.

It is believed heavy rains caused the city's sewage system to become overwhelmed and overflow.

