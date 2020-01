Two teachers from Eastern Carolina have been named finalists for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

They have been named the regional winners and will now compete for the state title.

Jeanette Owens from Ocracoke School in Hyde County and Daniel Scott from Swansboro High School in Onslow County are the two representing the northeast and southeast region, respectively.

The 2020 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced on April 3rd.