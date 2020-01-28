Two ECU trustees accused of trying to influence student election

A student government board has called for an investigation into allegations that two East Carolina University trustees tried to influence a student election.

On Saturday, the General Assembly of the UNC Association of Student Governments passed the resolution.

It says on January 18th, the chair of the UNC Board of Governors Committee on University Governance received a letter from the leadership of the ECU Board of Trustees that two of its members encouraged an ECU student to run for student body president, a violation of UNC system policy.

The resolution alleges that trustees Phil Lewis and Robert Moore offered the student financial support for their potential campaign, and offered their positions to get the student information that could be useful in their campaign. It says any university official found influencing elections "should be promptly removed from their position."

ECU Trustees Chair Vern Davenport said they have referred a "serious matter" to the UNC Board of Governors and "at East Carolina University, we take governance seriously."

Moore told WITN through a statement that he has been made aware of the allegations "and have faith that the University Governance committee of the UNC Board of Governors will gather all relevant information and facts."

There's no word yet from the UNC System about whether it will investigate the allegations.

