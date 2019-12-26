Christmas Day baby born to Duplin County volunteer firefighters

Two new Eastern Carolina parents got a very special gift on Christmas Day as they welcomed a baby boy.

Gibson Herring is one of seven babies born on the holiday at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

"It's a love you can't describe that's for sure," said his father Cody Herring, "and being born on Christmas Day made it even more special. We're both Christians and celebrating that holiday and what it represents and him being born on that day makes it even more special."

Eight pounds, three ounces--Cody and Katelyn Herring's son was due on December 20th and when their son didn't make his appearance that day, they were set to induce on December 27th. Instead, Gibson Herring was born on December 25th.

His name comes from the Gibson guitar brand and his dad is an avid player.

"It's just a little different than your average name. It sticks out and he's different than your average baby so it just fit him perfectly," said Cody Herring.

His birthday isn't the only thing that sets him apart. A closer look at his clothes and his parents clothes and you'll see fire trucks, ambulances and fireman's hats.

Katelyn Herring is a nurse and EMT, Cody Herring is an EMS Captain and both are volunteer firefighters at Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire and EMS in Duplin County.

"They say it takes a village and that's a good village to be a part of. Not just the fire department but the whole community will help him and be a good influence on him," said Cody Herring.

They consider their son to be a firefighter in the making but it's the values behind what it means to be a first responder they really hope he learns.

"It's a good place to grow up. You get a good sense of community and you learn how to help others. I think it's very important at an early age to go ahead and help others so that way he's gonna be a part of that future generation because the ones that are doing it now can't do it forever," said Katelyn Herring.