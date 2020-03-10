Two MARSOC Marines killed in Iraq

Two MARSOC Marines were killed in Iraq.

The Department of Defense says Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California and Capt. Moises Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland were killed on Sunday while supporting Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold in north central Iraq.

Both Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune. Pongo was a critical skills operator and Navas was a special operations officer. They were enlisted in the Marine Corps since 2004.

Pongo completed deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Navas supported unit deployments to Japan and Iraq.

Marine Raider Regiment Commanding Officer Col. John Lynch says "Both men epitomize what it means to be a Marine Raider. They were intelligent, courageous, and loyal. They were dedicated leaders, true professionals in their craft, and willing to go above and beyond for the mission and their team. They were not just leaders today, they were both on the path to be our organizations leaders in the future."

Their deaths are under investigation.