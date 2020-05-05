Two Beaufort County students honored as Morehead-Cain Scholar

Two Beaufort County students have received a prestigious scholarship this year.

Savannah O'Brien is one of 70 students from across the state to become a Morehead-Cain Scholar. She will get a full-ride scholarship at UNC Chapel Hill.

O'Brien is graduating in May from the Beaufort County Early College High School with an associate in arts and an associate in science from BCCC.

O'Brien is on a pre-medical track with a goal to go into pediatrics or neonatology.

Grace Berry, SGA President at Washington High School, has also been named a Morehead-Cain Schola and will get a full-ride scholarship at UNC Chapel Hill.

She plans to pursue studies in public policy and political science.

Previous recipients of this scholarship include Governor Roy Cooper and U.S. Congressmen David Price and Jim Cooper.

