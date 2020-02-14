Turnage Theatre awarded grant for roof replacement

The Arts of the Pamlico has been awarded a $714,000 USDA Community Facilities grant to support the replacement of the roof structure of the Historic Turnage Theatre in Washington.

Roland Wyman, Board Chair of the Arts of the Pamlico says the funding will leverage grants from the Fox Theatre Institute, City of Washington and private funders and donors, bringing the total raised to date to over $1 million.

Debra Torrence, AOP Executive Director, says, "The theatre's entire roof structure over the building closest to Main Street is in imminent failure and has sprung leaks throughout the building. Protecting this vital community facility will both preserve a historic landmark and support the stability of an important community economic engine that is fueling the downtown revitalization."

Torrence goes on to say the grant is critical to efforts to raise the $1.3 million needed to raise the roof this summer.