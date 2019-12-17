Tuesday's Mega Millions climbs to $372 million

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise and players have the chance to win a $372 million annuity worth $251.6 million cash.

Mega Millions offers players nine ways to win. In addition to the jackpot, players could win prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket they buy.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.

In Greenville we have saw plenty of people out buying lottery tickets Tuesday, including a steady stream of people at Mark's Food Mart.

